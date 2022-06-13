S&P Slips Back Into Bear Market Territory

Wall Street opens in rough shape
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2022 8:41 AM CDT
S&P Slips Back Into Bear Market Territory
In this file photo, specialist Michael Pistillo works at his post on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.   (Alyssa Ringler/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

(Newser) – Last week ended ugly on Wall Street. This week is picking up in exactly the same way. In fact, the benchmark S&P 500 fell back into bear territory, reports the Wall Street Journal. The S&P fell 2.3% as the market opened, and the Dow fell almost 2% (about 600 points). If the S&P closes the day the same way it began, it would mark the first bear market—down 20% from a recent high—since 2020. The culprits are familiar ones: Sky-high inflation and fears the Fed will get even more aggressive to tame it by raising interest rates.

“The odds of a ‘June Swoon’ straight to 3,400 have gone up significantly, in our view,” wrote Jonathan Krinsky of BTIG, referring to the S&P, per CNBC. The index is currently trading at about 3,800. The Fed begins a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and most analysts expect the central bank to raise rates by another half-a-percentage point. All told, the Fed may raise rates by 2.5 points before the year's end, per the Journal. (Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X