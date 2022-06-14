Your Jack and Coke Just Got an Update

(Newser) – Jack and Coke drinkers, your official can is here. Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola have teamed up to market an official cocktail combining the two beverages, which will be available for sale in Mexico late this year, NBC News reports. "Select" markets across the globe will follow next year, with details not yet clear on where exactly it will be sold. The drink will contain about 5% alcohol, and will be available in both regular and zero-sugar versions, Yahoo Finance reports. Ready-to-drink, pre-mixed products such as this made up just 4% of the alcohol market in 2020, but are expected to have doubled that share by 2025.

Coca-Cola also has a deal with Constellation Brands Inc., which makes Corona beer, for ready-to-drink Fresca cocktails. Rival PepsiCo launched an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew this year. And Monster Beverage Corp., which makes energy drinks, is buying a hard seltzer company, it announced this year. "Maybe it's simply because Prohibition is now nearly one century into our rearview, but mainstream brands seem to be more willing to embrace alcohol in recent years," Food & Wine observes. The Jack and Coke mixture will feature "clear responsibility symbols" on the cans in order to combat underage drinking, the companies say, assuring consumers in a statement that they are committed to "responsible marketing practices." (Read more Coca-Cola stories.)