Bernie Sanders Would Back a Biden Re-Election Run

(Newser) – Increasingly, there have been reports of Democrats being concerned about President Biden running for re-election in 2024. But one person Biden won't have to worry about is Bernie Sanders. The senator from Vermont told CNN that while it's "a little too early" to be talking about such things, he will indeed support Biden if he runs again—and he does believe Biden "will probably run again," Sanders said. He also said he would not issue a primary challenge to Biden if he runs. The official word from the White House as of Monday is that the POTUS is planning a re-election run, Fox News reports.

Over the weekend, the New York Times ran a lengthy piece about the "whispers" among Democrats that Biden should not run. David Axelrod, chief strategist for both of Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, says Biden is unfairly denied credit for his many accomplishments due to his age: "The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue," he said.

On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would say only that "we'll cross that bridge when we get to it" when asked if she would support a Biden 2024 run. "I think if the President has a vision, then that's something certainly we're all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes," she told CNN.