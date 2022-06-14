Kimberly Guilfoyle Spoke for 150 Seconds on Jan. 6, Got $60K

(Newser) – Kimberly Guilfoyle introduced Donald Trump Jr. at the "Save America" or "Stop the Steal" rally held on the Ellipse Jan. 6, 2021, shortly before a mob of rioters stormed the US Capitol. For the two and a half minutes she was on stage, the Trump campaign adviser, former Fox News host, and fiancee of Trump Jr. was paid $60,000, Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN Monday. "Guilfoyle was paid for the introduction she gave at the speech on Jan. 6. She received compensation for that ... $60,000 for two and a half minutes," Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, said, per Mediaite.

Lofgren says the select committee has evidence that money was raised based on Donald Trump's false claim that he won the election, and members of his inner circle personally benefited from that money, CNN reports. More than $250 million was raised for a supposed "official election defense fund," when such a thing did not exist. But people like Guilfoyle were paid out of that fund, Lofgren says. "They got grifted by this fundraising appeal that was going out several times a day to raise money for battles in courts that didn’t happen," she said. "I'm not saying it's a crime, but I think it's a grift." (Read more Kimberly Guilfoyle stories.)