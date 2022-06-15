Amber Heard: I'm Not a 'Perfect Victim'

(Newser) – Amber Heard says she has no bad feelings toward Johnny Depp—but she's worried he might try to sue her for defamation again. In the second part of her Today interview with Savannah Guthrie, Heard said she "absolutely" stil has love for the actor, CNN reports. "I love him. I loved him with all my heart," she told Savannah Guthrie. "And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn't." She added: "I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've just ever loved anyone."

Asked if she felt nervous about what she could say following the defamation trial, Heard said, "I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say, or how I say it—every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of—silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do," per NBC. She also spoke about the public perception of her, saying, "I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likeable victim, I'm not a perfect victim."

She told Guthrie that although the jury found against her in the defamation trial, the Washington Post op-ed at the center of the case was not about her relationship with Depp. She said she was "loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time." Asked about her next steps, Heard said she plans to focus on being a full-time mother to her one-year-old daughter. (In a segment of the interview that aired Tuesday, Heard said social media was extremely unfair during the trial.)