(Newser) – The trial may be over, but the conversation around Amber Heard and Johnny Depp isn't. While Depp, 59, marked the end of this particular legal battle with his ex-wife by joining TikTok last week, the 36-year-old Heard hasn't said much in the aftermath, other than her statement immediately following the jury's verdict— until now, during an NBC News interview with Savannah Guthrie that's set to air on Today on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as in a Friday night Dateline special. In a sneak peek at their chat, Heard took aim at social media for helping to sway public opinion against her.

"Even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation," Heard told Guthrie. "You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair." Today notes that social media users "overwhelmingly" were on Team Depp, gauging support via hashtags: #justiceforjohnnydepp had almost 20 billion views on TikTok, for instance, while #justiceforamberheard came in at only around 80 million. The jury itself was told not to go on social media during the six-week proceedings, but Heard's legal team says there's "no way" the jurors completely avoided the "lopsided" public view.

As for Heard, who hopes to appeal the case, she appears to be shrugging off mass opinion on the matter and says she doesn't take it personally. "I don't care what one thinks about me or what [judgments] you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors," she notes. She also says she has no hard feelings toward the panel that decided her and Depp's fate. "I actually understand," she said. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor." (Read more Amber Heard stories.)