(Newser) – Three people were injured Friday evening at San Francisco International Airport after police say a man with an "edged weapon" attacked them. Authorities say the suspect, whom they haven't named, drove to the airport around 6pm, parked, and then walked into the departure terminal, reports NBC News. In an area of the airport still open to the public before the security checkpoints, the man then proceeded to attack multiple travelers, making contact with three male victims, police say.

The suspect was arrested. An airport spokesperson says the injured were treated at the scene for minor cuts and scrapes and were able to continue on to their travels, per KTVU, which reports "a large knife" was recovered at the scene. Witnesses tell KRON the weapon resembled a machete. Police haven't offered further details on the weapon, or on a motive, other than to say that their preliminary investigation has found the suspect didn't seem to know the victims, and that this was a random, isolated incident.