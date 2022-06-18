50 Years Ago, a Story Surfaced About a Weird Hotel Break-In

(Newser) – This week marks the 50th anniversary of the origins of the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon, and the newspaper that did the heavy lifting has a fitting commemoration. The Washington Post has reprinted its very first story in the saga—an account of a break-in at the Watergate hotel that appeared in the newspaper on June 18, 1972. Trivia buffs, take note: This story (based on the burglary the day before) was written by police reporter Alfred E. Lewis. The first story on the matter by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein appeared on the 19th.

The start: The first paragraph, under the headline "5 Held in Plot to Bug Democrats’ Office Here," reads as follows: "Five men, one of whom said he is a former employee of the Central Intelligence Agency, were arrested at 2:30 a.m. yesterday in what authorities described as an elaborate plot to bug the offices of the Democratic National Committee here." Read it in full. The Post has a wide range of other stories to mark the anniversary here.