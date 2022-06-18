(Newser) – One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said. The fallen firefighter wasn't immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran, per the AP. Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city's Department of Licenses and Inspections were rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals. A Twitter thread from the Philadelphia Fire Department included a photo of the scene, which showed a pile of rubble and bricks surrounded by dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders.

No signs of smoke or fire were visible in the photo, but one tweet noted, "The fire response remains at 2-alarms." About four hours earlier, just after 2:05am, an official fire department Twitter account for automated alerts sent a tweet warning people to avoid a fire at an address in the Fairhill neighborhood of northern Philadelphia. That was immediately followed by a brief tweet listing the same location and the words, "UPDATE: All Hands." At about 2:20am, another tweet said the fire was under control, listing the same address. "Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and fellow PFD along with all affected," the fire department tweeted later Saturday morning of the fallen firefighter.