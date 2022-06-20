(Newser) – Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they may subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence and are waiting to formally hear from Virginia "Ginni" Thomas about her efforts to overturn the 2020 election. "We're not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses who have not yet testified," said Rep. Adam Schiff, who described a Pence subpoena as "certainly a possibility," per the AP. He added that "we would still, I think, like to have several high-profile people come before our committee." The panel's next scheduled hearing is Tuesday.

The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., recently said the committee was still "engaging" with Pence's lawyers, while also suggesting it may not be necessary for him to appear because of testimony from many of Pence's closest aides. Committee members also hope to learn more about Thomas' efforts to keep former President Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest posed on her husband—Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—as a result on Jan. 6 cases that come before the court.

Republican state Rep. Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker, is scheduled to testify at the committee's hearing Tuesday focusing on state officials who were contacted by Trump and the White House as Trump tried to overturn the results. Bowers is likely to be asked about emails he received from Ginni Thomas urging him and other state officials to set aside Biden's 2020 win and choose their own set of electors. "We have questions for her and we may have questions for him as well," said Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren. (Ginni Thomas said last week she would welcome the chance to testify.)