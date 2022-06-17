(Newser) – It's not clear when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will be issuing its invitation to Ginni Thomas for her testimony, but she seems open to talking with them. Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has been increaslngly linked to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. "I can't wait to clear up misconceptions," she tells the Daily Caller. "I look forward to talking to them." The conservative news site, which takes her words as a sign that she will indeed testify, notes Ginni Thomas "did not immediately respond when pressed on what misconceptions the committee has."

As more and more emails and messages emerge between Thomas and those within Trump's circle—including, most recently, attorney John Eastman—in regard to Jan. 6 and attempts to overturn the election, questions on ethics have also started percolating regarding her husband's role in deciding cases before the high court's bench related to both, notes the Hill. CNN reports that the latest news on the conservative activist comes at a "remarkably grueling time" for the Supreme Court, while the Washington Post notes "it's hard to imagine an uglier scenario" for the justices, with just a couple of weeks left in this session and some big cases, including a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, looming. (Read more Virginia Thomas stories.)