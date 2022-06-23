(Newser) – Yeray Albelda is hurting physically and emotionally after the crash that killed two fellow actors in an upcoming Netflix show—but he doesn't blame Netflix or production company Redrum. The crash in Mexico last Thursday killed two of his close friends: Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar, who worked under the name Paco Mufote. They were playing a trio of miners in The Chosen One and were on the way to an airport in Baja California Sur to return home for a break when the van crashed. Albelda, who suffered a concussion and other injuries, tells Deadline he can't remember the crash itself but that he never had any concerns about the van or any of the other vans the production used.

Albelda, one of six survivors of the crash, says there were seatbelts in the van but passengers weren't urged to use them and he never did so himself. He says he believes "Paco and Ray were ejected" as the van spun around and a sliding door opened. He says Netflix and Redrum have been supporting him since the accident. He has left the production but will be paid as if he had stayed. "There's no way anyone could've imagined this would happen," he says. "Trust me, I just lost two very good friends who I've known for many years. If I felt anyone was responsible, I would speak up to bring their families justice." The crash is still being investigated.

There have been reports of poor working conditions on the set, but Albelda says he was never "abused or exploited" and the long hours were normal for the industry. "For sure, long days and nights are the norm in most productions, people are exhausted," he tells Variety. Production of the show, based on the American Jesus comic series, resumed Monday. Albelda says he's glad the show will continue—and he doesn't plan to give up acting. "I was given the gift of living another day and I don't take that lightly. I want to continue acting and honor Paco and Ray by sharing everything that they taught me," he tells Deadline. (Read more Netflix stories.)