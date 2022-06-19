Two Actors in New Netflix Series Killed in Crash

(Newser) – Two actors working on a new Netflix series were killed and six others injured in Mexico when their van crashed, reports USA Today. The men killed were identified as Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, though Aguilar is known professionally as Paco Mufote, per People. They were working on The Chosen One, an upcoming series for the streaming network. Local reports say the van went off the road and flipped in a desert area near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula as it was carrying the actors and crew from Santa Rosalia, where they had been filming, to a local airport, per those two outlets and the AP.

Details about the six people injured were not immediately available, and production company Redrum says work on the series is on hold. As the investigation into what happened unfolds, colleagues already are suggesting that the van driver may have been overworked. Actor Fernando Bonilla, a friend of Cruz, tweeted that "many film and television productions have drivers overexploited" and demanded that the workload of this particular driver be revealed, notes People. Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Mufote, expressed a similar sentiment to the Daily Beast.

"It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production," she said. "I would like to demand that this is further investigated. If nothing wrong was going on, then there shouldn't be an issue with providing the information." The Netflix description for The Chosen One: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."