Man Allegedly Steals Cop Car, Then Responds to Call

(Newser) – It's one thing to steal a marked police car. It's another to respond to an emergency call in that same car. Authorities in Teller County, Colorado, says Jeremiah James Taylor, 33, did just that this week, reports KDVR. The county sheriff's office says Taylor first stole the vehicle from a sheriff's facility about 3am Monday, then responded to a domestic violence call that came over the radio about 30 minutes later. In fact, he was allegedly first on the scene, prompting the couple at the house to complain to a dispatcher that the responding "deputy" seemed drunk, per the Washington Post.

Taylor fled the scene when actual deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was spotted again about two hours later, leading to a high-speed chase that ended with Taylor running into woods, say authorities. He was arrested there on charges including impersonating a peace officer, car theft, resisting arrest, and reckless driving. Taylor also reportedly suffered self-inflicted knife wounds before his arrest, but he was treated and released from the hospital, then transferred to the county jail.