Ahead of Jan. 6 Hearing, a Raid on Official's Home

(Newser) – The Jan. 6 panel has another hearing Thursday afternoon, this time focusing on how former President Trump implored his Justice Department to declare the 2020 election results invalid. However, the most dramatic related development might have already occurred: Federal agents searched the Virginia home of Trump-era Justice official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday, reports the New York Times and CNN. It's not clear what agents were looking for, but Clark played a "central" role in the former president's efforts to overturn the election, notes USA Today.

In a preview of Thursday's hearing, NBC News described Clark as a "true believer" in claims of a stolen election. Trump even moved to appoint Clark as acting attorney general in the days before the Capitol riot, but the former president opted against it when several Justice Department officials threatened to resign, reports the Washington Post. Clark is no longer with the department, and his current employer slammed Wednesday's federal raid in a written message.

"Yesterday, more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark's house in a predawn raid, put him in the streets in his PJs, and took his electronic devices," wrote Russ Vought of the Center for Renewing America. "All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. ... We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country." In terms of specific actions Clark took on behalf of Trump, the Times has this example: Clark helped draft a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asserting that the DOJ had "significant concerns" about the election results and instructing Kemp to have his state's legislature create "a separate slate of electors supporting Donald J. Trump." However, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen declined to send the letter.