Missouri Moves Fast to Outlaw Abortion

(Newser) – The Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half the states. But how quickly those bans kick in varies across the country. A number of states have "trigger laws" that were activated by Friday's Supreme Court ruling, but all but three of them require additional procedural moves—for instance, the state attorney general certifying SCOTUS did indeed overturn Roe—before the bans are put in place. Politico reports the three whose trigger laws immediately ban abortions because of the ruling are South Dakota, Louisiana, and Kentucky. But Missouri isn't far behind: State Attorney General Eric Schmitt acted to put his state's trigger law into effect within minutes of the court ruling, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Both Politico and the New York Times have state-by-state breakdowns.