Justices to Decide Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to take up the constitutionality of President Trump's order on birthright citizenship declaring that children born to parents who are in the US illegally or temporarily are not American citizens. The justices will hear Trump's appeal of a lower-court ruling that struck down his citizenship restrictions. They have not taken effect anywhere in the country, the AP reports. The case is scheduled to be argued in the spring, with a definitive ruling expected by early summer. Birthright citizenship is the first of Trump's immigration-related policies to reach the court for a final ruling. The situation: