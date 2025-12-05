White House Warns Europe It Faces 'Civilizational Erasure'

The document, updated annually, is essentially a formal expression of President Trump's foreign policy and worldview, per Politico. The BBC notes that it echoes a speech he gave at the UN earlier this year in which he railed against mass immigration and clean energy policies. "It is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies," states the document, which calls for the restoration of "Europe's civilizational self-confidence and Western identity."

The document is sure to be celebrated by far-right parties throughout Europe, though not so much by current leaders. Germany doesn't need "outside advice," said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, one of the first European officials to offer public reaction. The New York Times notes that language in the document echoes the Great Replacement Theory, the idea that white people will be supplanted by nonwhite immigrants. "Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European," the document states.