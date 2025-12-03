Trump Pardons Texas Democrat Accused of Bribery

President Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case on Wednesday, citing what he called a "weaponized" justice system, per the AP. Trump, who has argued that his own legal troubles were a partisan witch hunt, said on social media that the congressman and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were prosecuted because Henry Cuellar had been critical of President Biden's immigration policies. Trump, a Republican, said in a social media post that Cuellar "bravely spoke out against Open Borders" and accused Biden, a Democrat, of going after the congressman and his wife "simply for speaking the TRUTH."