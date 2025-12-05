Trump Doubles Down on Love of 'Tiny Cars'

President Trump on Friday reiterated that he's a fan of tiny cars and wants more to be built in America, reports the Hill. His Truth Social post to that effect came after Trump praised "very small" and "really cute" cars he'd seen on his trip to Asia at a news conference earlier this week, adding that he'd directed his transportation secretary to "immediately approve" their production.

"I have just approved TINY CARS to be built in America," Trump wrote on Friday. "Manufacturers have long wanted to do this, just like they are so successfully built in other countries. They can be propelled by gasoline, electric, or hybrid. These cars of the very near future are inexpensive, safe, fuel efficient and, quite simply, AMAZING!!! START BUILDING THEM NOW!"