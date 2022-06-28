Sharon Stone: I Lost 9 Pregnancies

(Newser) – Sharon Stone opened up about the pregnancy losses she's suffered in a comment on People magazine's Instagram post. "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage," Stone commented on the post, which featured an interview the magazine did with Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd on her own pregnancy losses. "It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure," Stone wrote, per Fox News. "Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort," Stone, who has three sons through adoption, concluded.

As for Murgatroyd, who is married to fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she also shared the interview, writing, "You’ve probably been wondering why we haven’t had more children after we keep saying how much we want to…well I’ve been trying….I’ve had three miscarriages and it’s been a long hard journey for Maks and I. A traumatic, stressful, super sad journey." She says she didn't initially want anyone to know, but ultimately, "It became harder for me to keep a happy face on, day after day. ... The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away. So I found the more people I told, the better I felt. I came to realize that there is nothing shameful about it." The national director of the Miscarriage Association praised the women's courage for speaking up, the Guardian reports. (Read more Sharon Stone stories.)