Witness at Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing Is Revealed

A onetime top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will testify in Tuesday's surprise Jan. 6 hearing, the sixth this month, multiple outlets are reporting. Cassidy Hutchinson, who attended meetings between Meadows and House Republicans who worked to overturn the 2020 election, will testify publicly after giving three interviews behind closed doors, per CNN. In clips of her video deposition aired during earlier hearings, she claimed Reps. Scott Perry and Matt Gaetz of Florida, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Louie Gohmert of Texas sought presidential pardons.

She has also said Meadows burned papers after meeting with Perry, who pushed for Trump to replace the head of the Justice Department to help him remain in power; that Meadows and Rudy Giuliani discussed putting forward fake slates of presidential electors; and that "the White House counsel informed members of Trump's team that it believed a plan to authorize alternative slates of presidential electors was illegal," per Politico. She also said former President Trump suggested to Meadows that he approved of the "hang Mike Pence" chants from rioters and was frustrated that his vice president was taken to safety on Jan. 6, per CNN.

Hutchinson recently parted ways with her attorney, former White House ethics lawyer Stefan Passantino. It's unclear if she is the only person who will be testifying at the hearing, which was announced Monday after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. But "the rush to hold the hearing—after the panel had said it would not hold any more until July—underscores the importance of Hutchinson's expected live testimony," per CNN. The outlet reports the hearing was announced at the last minute over concerns about the safety of a witness, which has led to "new precautions" inside the hearing room. The hearing is scheduled for 1pm EST.