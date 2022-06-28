Trump Quickly Disses Panel's New Star Witness

(Newser) – Former President Trump fired back at Tuesday's main witness in the Jan. 6 hearings even before Cassidy Hutchinson had finished her testimony. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, reports CNBC.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker'), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down," Trump posted, per the New York Post. "Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!"

The Hill adds some context, pointing out that Trump "routinely claims not to be familiar with individuals who are critical of him, particularly when they were part of his administration." He did so during his impeachment proceedings in particular. Two assessments that differ from Trump's: