Historic Vermont Resort to Change 'Insensitive' Name

(Newser) – A historic ski resort in Vermont has determined that it's time for a name change. Per CNN, Suicide Six announced the news in a statement on its website, saying, "Our resort team embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name. The feelings that the word 'suicide' evokes can have a significant impact on many in our community." The statement goes on to acknowledge that some folks may not like the news, but it is "necessary to continue [the resort's] rich history of inclusion and accessibility."

Located near Woodstock, it's considered one of America’s first ski resorts, founded in 1935 when US Skiing Hall of Famer Wallace “Bunny” Bertram installed a rope tow. According to winter sports site Unofficial Networks, it was originally known as Hill 6, until Bertram joked that it would be "suicide" to ski its steep face. The name stuck. In its statement, the resort said that it has settled on a new name after research and community outreach and will announce it in the coming weeks.

As CNN notes, the soon-to-be rebranded Suicide Six supports Ski Vermont's Fairness, Equity, and Diversity initiative, which in 2020 published an open letter signed by 48 resorts across the state in support of Black Lives Matter. The change is also in line with a broader movement to revise names deemed insensitive or otherwise offensive. For example, last year, California's Squaw Valley acknowledged what many deemed to be a "racist and sexist slur" and changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.