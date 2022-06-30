Panel Tells Cipollone It Needs Him on the Record

(Newser) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol has issued a subpoena to force Pat Cipollone, former President Donald Trump's White House counsel, to testify. The subpoena letter said Cipollone's refusal to appear under oath left the committee no choice, CNN reports. The committee noted that he's met with it informally but said it must "hear from him on the record, as other former White House counsels have done in other congressional investigations," per the New York Times. Members of the panel have publicly called for Cipollone to come forward during its recent hearings.

Cipollone has been weighing providing information under certain conditions, per ABC News. The letter from the panel's leaders, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, said they had evidence that the former counsel had raised concerns about Trump's activities leading up to and including Jan. 6. His name came up often during a former White House aide's testimony Tuesday. Cassidy Hutchinson told the panel Cipollone told her on Jan. 6 that "we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable" if Trump were to join his supporters in going to the Capitol.