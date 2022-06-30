2 Suspects Killed, 6 Cops Hurt in 'Chaotic, Violent' Bank Robbery

(Newser) – Two suspects were shot dead and six police officers were injured in what police describe as a "chaotic, tragic, and violent" attempted bank robbery in British Columbia on Tuesday morning. Police say shooting began outside the Bank of Montreal branch in a largely residential area of Saanich after officers were called to the bank around 11am, the CBC reports. Witnesses said they heard dozens of shots. The six injured officers are members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. Police say three of the officers were seriously injured and required surgery.

Part of the incident was captured on bystander video. Police have not released details on the two suspects, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The Times Colonist reports that a man "wearing motorcycle boots, body armor, hockey pants, and a military jacket with a Canadian flag on the shoulder" was seen lying motionless in a parking lot outside the bank. Part of the area was evacuated overnight as police investigated a possible explosive device linked to the incident.

Police in Saanich and nearby Victoria, the province's capital, say they have been "overwhelmed" by messages of support. "This is the type of event we hope we never see," said acting Victoria Police Chief Colin Watson. "But this is also why we provide training and prepare our officers for the very worst day—and this is one of those days." (Read more bank robbery stories.)