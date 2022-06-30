(Newser) – Donald Trump is "a domestic threat that we have never faced before," Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said Wednesday, following damning testimony against the former president, who's reportedly eying a return to power. He's "gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process ... with a peaceful transition of power, with the Constitution itself," the Wyoming Republican and daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, where she received "a sustained standing ovation," per the New York Times.

"As the full picture is coming into view with the Jan. 6 committee, it has become clear that the efforts Donald Trump oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and more threatening than we could have imagined," Cheney said. "He is aided by Republican leaders and elected officials who made themselves willing hostages to this dangerous and irrational man ... Even after all we've seen, they're enabling his lies." Republicans "have to choose," because they "cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," continued Cheney, who like Trump is viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

One of the biggest cheers came in response to this line, per NBC News: "These days for the most part, men are running the world and it is really not going that well." Cheney went on to applaud the "young women" who've testified about Trump's behavior—including Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, per CNN. Hutchinson shows "what it really means to be a patriot," even as her superiors, "men many years older ... are hiding behind executive privilege, anonymity, and intimidation," Cheney said. The congresswoman was speaking as part of a series asking leading conservative voices "to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party," per NBC. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)