Cheney: 'Trump Can Never Be Near the Oval Office Again'

(Newser) – Various criminal referrals could be coming out of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, chair Liz Cheney told ABC News, per CNN, and the scope of that does not exclude former President Trump. Cheney said that "the Justice Department doesn't have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one," adding that, per Yahoo News, “I think it’s a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities and, you know, the majority of the president’s party looks away or we as a country decide, you know, we’re not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously,” she said. “I think that’s a much?a much more serious threat.”

Her remarks then turned decidedly darker: “I think there’s no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again." Cheney's fellow Republican on the panel, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, is hinting that more damaging testimony could be coming in the wake of that of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. He called her testimony "inspiring for a lot of people," and said, per the AP, "There will be way more information—and stay tuned." (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)