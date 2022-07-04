Before Trip, Petito Worried About Laundrie's 'Episodes'

Kathleen Hale at 'Vanity Fair' takes a deep dive into the Petito-Laundrie relationship
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2022 5:47 AM CDT
Warning Signs Appeared Long Before Gabby Petito's Trip
This Aug. 12, 2021 photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer.   (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)

(Newser) – A year ago this week, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie set out on their cross-country road trip from New York state, a journey that Petito hoped might launch a career as a travel blogger. The world knows how it ended: Laundrie strangled her the next month at their camp in Wyoming, then drove home alone to Florida before killing himself. At Vanity Fair, Kathleen Hale offers what is perhaps the most definitive account to date of what happened, weaving together interviews, police records, and online posts. But the story isn't just about the trip—it goes back to the start of the unlikely relationship between the vibrant Petito and the practically anti-social Laundrie. One friend recounts how an angry Laundrie tried to prevent Petito from going out with her one night by taking her ID. The ensuing confrontation turned physical, and the friend encouraged Petito to leave him.

Petito didn't do so, but she confided that Laundrie had what she "called 'episodes,' in which he heard voices and couldn’t fall asleep because they were so distracting," writes Hale. She said they fought a lot, but Petito blamed herself—a narrative that would repeat itself on the road in what police have since acknowledged was a botched traffic stop in Utah. An officer wondered why Petito couldn't stop crying. "Perhaps another cop would stop to wonder whether getting slapped, then interrogated about it—and eventually labeled 'the aggressor'—might have caused Gabby’s distress," writes Hale. The story paints a portrait of a controlling Laundrie, who measured his self-worth through his relationship with Petito, seethed at her connection with the outside world through her budding career, and actively tried to undermine it. Read the full piece, which includes a tough-to-read account of what Petito likely endured during her minutes-long strangulation. (Read more Longform stories.)

Stories to sink your teeth into.
Get our roundup of longform stories every Saturday.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X