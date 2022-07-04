Amber Heard’s Lawyers Want Verdict Dumped

They say the $10M verdict wasn't supported by evidence
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2022 6:29 AM CDT
Amber Heard’s Attorneys Are Not Done Yet
This combination of photos shows Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and Amber Heard testifying on May 26, 2022.   (AP Photo)

(Newser) – If you haven't had enough of the seemingly never-ending Johnny Depp-Amber Heard drama, well, it has apparently not had enough of us. As the Guardian reports, Heard's lawyers have filed a claim requesting that the $10 million June defamation judgment against her be tossed—and taken 43 pages to explain why, mostly boiling down to their claim that the award was not based on the evidence. Depp “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false," Heard's lawyers claim, adding that the $10 million was excessive given the split verdict. Depp's lawyer waived the filing off as "what we expected, just longer, no more substantive." (Read more Amber Heard stories.)

