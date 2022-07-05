(Newser) – The trailer for a documentary about former President Trump that caught the attention of the Jan. 6 House panel has been obtained by Politico. The approximately two-minute teaser for Alex Holder's documentary contains no bombshells. Instead, it demonstrates what Politico describes as the "filmmaker's unique access to the former president and his family." The clip includes a lot of outtakes from one-on-one interviews with Trump, sons Eric and Donald Jr., daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. "Gaining power is easy," reads the text on the trailer. "Surrendering it is not."

The trailer includes Trump telling supporters at his Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, "Let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue." It then shows clips from the assault on the Capitol building, with the cameraman in the crowd. CNN previously reported on Holder's interview with Trump in regard to the riot. "It was a sad day, but it was a day where there was great anger in our country," Trump told him, adding: "People went to Washington primarily because they were angry with an election that they think was rigged. A very small portion, as you know, went down to the Capitol, and then a very small portion of them went in." (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)