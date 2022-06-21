(Newser) – The House Jan. 6 panel gavels back into session on Tuesday afternoon, with the focus expected to be on efforts by former President Trump and his allies to pressure state officials to reject election results, reports NBC News. But Politico is reporting an intriguing new wrinkle expected to be sussed out at Thursday's hearing: The panel has learned of a documentary filmmaker who had inner-circle access to Trump during the 2020 campaign. The filmmaker, Alexander Holder, also reportedly shot raw footage of the Capitol riot and captured conversations in the Trump camp about alleged election fraud.

Holder was subpoenaed last week and is expected to fully cooperate in an interview with the panel, according to Politico. "A very small group of people had knowledge of this documentary project, and a lot of Trump advisers were surprised to see it existed this morning," tweeted Maggie Haberman of the New York Times on Tuesday. The House panel has requested Holder's footage from Jan. 6, 2021, as well as interviews he conducted with Trump, his children, Mike Pence, and Jared Kushner, per the Hill. He reportedly started the project in September 2020.