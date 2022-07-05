Nick Kyrgios Faces Charge for Assaulting Former Girlfriend

(Newser) – Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been ordered to appear in a Canberra court on Aug. 2 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. CNN confirmed through Australian police that the 27-year-old faces "one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021." The news was first reported by the Canberra Times, which took a statement from barrister Jason Moffett, who represents Kyrgios. "The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," Moffett said, adding that his client has no further comment at this time. Kyrgios is set to face Cristian Garín in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday. It’s the furthest Kyrgios been in a Grand Slam tourney in seven years, and he has never advanced past that round. No word yet from Wimbledon officials on whether this news will affect the match.

Kyrgios could face up to two years in jail if convicted, according to Bleacher Report, which adds that police were previously called to a hotel room in Adelaide, Australia, last October to break up an altercation between Kyrgios and then-girlfriend Chiara Passari; she accused Kyrgios of cheating on her and posted a photo on Instagram allegedly showing him in bed with a naked girl, per the Daily Mail. No charges were filed, but police forced the couple to move to separate rooms. Sports Illustrated notes that Kyrgios has already run into trouble at this year's Wimbledon, as well: he was fined $10,000 in the first round for "spitting in the direction of a spectator" and $4,000 in the third round for "using an audible obscenity." (Read more Nick Kyrgios stories.)