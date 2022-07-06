Juul Actually Doesn't Have to Pull Its E-Cigs Yet

FDA temporarily suspends its order banning the products
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 6, 2022 12:29 AM CDT
Juul Actually Doesn't Have to Pull Its E-Cigs Yet
An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen on on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(Newser) – The Food and Drug Administration issued an administrative stay Tuesday on the order it issued last month for vaping company Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the market. The agency said on Twitter that the stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts further review, but does not rescind it, the AP reports. The FDA issued the initial order banning Juul sales on June 23. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the government ban. The initial FDA action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them. The FDA originally said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Juul’s request for a hold while the court reviews the case. On Tuesday, the FDA said it has determined “there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.” Still, it said, the stay and the review do not “constitute authorization to market, sell or ship Juul products.”

(Read more Juul stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X