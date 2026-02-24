Bird-Watching May Reshape Brain, Sharpen Thinking

If you've spent years scanning the treetops with binoculars, your brain may actually look different than other brains. A small Canadian study of nearly five dozen adults found that experienced birders had denser brain tissue in regions tied to attention, visual processing, and working memory than novices did, and those differences tracked with better performance on bird-identification tasks, reports NBC News . Using two types of MRIs, researchers saw that the same areas showing structural differences also lit up as experts tried to identify bird species, especially unfamiliar ones.

The work, published in JNeurosci, suggests that high-level birding is a form of expertise similar to that seen in musicians and athletes, built through neuroplasticity. The effect appeared across various ages, hinting that birding might help support thinking skills later in life, though the study can't prove cause and effect.

Researchers note a key caveat: People drawn to birding may already have brains wired this way. The lifestyle that often comes with it—including time in nature, walking, and socializing—also benefits cognition. Experts say following new birders over time will be crucial to learning whether the hobby itself reshapes the brain or simply showcases abilities that some people already have. Listening to birds sing has also been tied to positive effects on the brain.