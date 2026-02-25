Heated Rivalry Fans Will Have to Wait for Next Book

Fans of the hit hockey romance Heated Rivalry will be waiting a lot longer for the next chapter. Author Rachel Reid, whose books inspired the buzzy TV series now on HBO Max, says that worsening Parkinson's symptoms are forcing her to push back her upcoming novel, Unrivaled, to June 2027; it had been slated for release this September. Reid, who was diagnosed in 2023, said in a social media video that the disease has slowed her down and made writing physically harder, and that she needs to confront that reality "instead of ignoring" it.

Reid—real name Rachelle Goguen—assured readers she still plans to deliver the story they're eager for, arguing that the delay will make Unrivaled a stronger book. The novel will follow married, out-in-public versions of fan favorites Shane and Ilya as they manage both their relationship and fame. Reid said her sudden rise, fueled by the series' breakout success, has also cut into her writing time.

The author hinted that fans might get other news this week that could soften the blow, with "some announcements" about things "people have been hoping for." The AP notes that Heated Rivalry the show was HBO Max's No. 1 program in its debut season, with a second season already greenlighted.