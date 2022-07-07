Swimmer: I Was Drugged After World Championships

(Newser) – Mary-Sophie Harvey’s second-to-last Instagram post shows her wearing a big smile in the pool at the World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where she took home a bronze medal in the women’s 4x200-metre freestyle relay in June. Her last post describes the horror that happened afterward. "On the last night of the Worlds Championship, I got drugged," the Canadian Olympic swimmer wrote Wednesday, per the Canadian Press, describing how she blacked out and, after friends carried her unconscious body, awoke covered in bruises with a doctor and team manager by her bedside.

The 22-year-old said she found "a dozen bruises on my body"—some of which she showed in photos—and visited a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a rib sprain and concussion. "I remember celebrating my competition." But then "there's this four-to-six hour window where I can't recall a single thing," wrote the Montreal native who competed at the Tokyo Olympics. "I'm still scared to think about the unknowns of that night." And "I've never felt more ashamed," she continued, describing "judgment from outsiders." But "these situations sadly happen too many times for me to stay silent."

A rep for Swimming Canada says it's been in regular contact with Harvey, who "received excellent medical treatment from our team physician on site." "We continue to gather information on the situation, and the file has been forwarded to our independent Safe Sport officer." World swimming body FINA adds it's assigning an independent officer to investigate, per CNN. Harvey, meanwhile, due to compete at the Commonwealth Games in England later this month, is urging others to "be careful." "I thought I was safe, that it would never happen to me, especially while being surrounded by friends," she writes. "But it did." (A US swimmer also triggered a scare.)