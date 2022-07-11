Here's What Trump Thinks of Elon Musk

(Newser) – In case you were wondering how former President Trump feels about the Elon Musk-Twitter drama, he made his opinion known Saturday. "Leon’s, I’ll tell you what,” Trump started, apparently using the incorrect name. “Elon, Elon, is not going to buy Twitter. … He’s got himself a mess. He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bulls--- artist. But he’s not going to be buying it." The former president was headlining a rally in Alaska in support of Sarah Palin's congressional campaign, as well as a Republican primary challenger attempting to unseat Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rolling Stone reports.

Trump also dissed Murkowski, who he doesn't feel is loyal enough; touted his new social media platform; mocked various topics including climate change and trans athletes; brought two of his supporters up on stage and literally took the Trump-themed shirt the man was wearing from him; and talked about his time as president and his false belief that his re-election bid was stolen from him. Musk, who claimed his June vote for Mayra Flores was his first time voting red, has also recently suggested he'd back Ron DeSantis, not Trump, for president in 2024, Yahoo News reports. But he's also said he would reverse Trump's Twitter ban, back when he still wanted to buy the company, the Hill reports.

Speaking of the ongoing Twitter saga, Forbes reports there's speculation that Musk simply cooked up the buyout idea because his 10-year Tesla stock options were about to expire and the potential Twitter deal gave him the ability to sell without dealing with questions about why. Twitter is lawyering up and says it plans to take legal action to enforce the merger agreement. The Wall Street Journal says what's coming could be "one of the oddest courtroom battles in corporate-takeover history." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)