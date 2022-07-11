Britney Spears Airs Her Thoughts on the Documentaries About Her

(Newser) – So what did Britney Spears think about the Britney Spears documentaries? Nothing good, apparently. "Seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!" Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post (that has apparently since been deleted, per OK) Saturday. She was referring, of course, to last year's Framing Britney Spears from the New York Times and Hulu and Britney vs. Spears on Netflix. She noted that some people credit the documentaries with helping to end Spears' 13-year conservatorship, a feat she says she deserves all the credit for.

Spears continued, per Yahoo News, "Seriously though, think about it ... I've never seen that many documentaries done on a person ... Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people—a network, TV production or anyone for that matter—dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it's ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it's why the conservatorship ended ... REALLY ???” She accused the documentaries of having an "embarrassing tone," using "bad footage" of her and "insulting" her. She wondered why "people think it's legal to completely humiliate me," and said, "America ... this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me—a bully.” (Read more Britney Spears stories.)