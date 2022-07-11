Buttigieg: Protesters at Kavanaugh's Dinner A-OK

(Newser) – Protesters gathered outside the Morton's steakhouse in Washington DC last week as Brett Kavanaugh dined inside, demanding the Supreme Court justice be kicked out. Pete Buttigieg has no problem with that. The transportation secretary was asked about the issue Sunday on Fox News because his husband Chasten tweeted about it, sarcastically noting that Kavanaugh (among the justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade) "just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions." Asked Sunday if he agreed with his husband, Buttigieg pointed out that Kavanaugh reportedly never even encountered the protesters himself, and that they were peaceful, per Axios.

Buttigieg continued, per the Hill, "Look, when public officials go into public life, we should expect two things. One, that you should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation. And two, you're never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protest, people exercising their First Amendment rights." Buttigieg also slammed Kavanaugh for his decision on Roe, particularly after claiming during his confirmation hearing he considered the matter settled law: "So, yes, people are upset," Buttigieg concluded. "They're going to exercise their First Amendment rights." Morton's, for its part, said protesters "should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner."