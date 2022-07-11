As Uber Expanded Worldwide, It Had a 'Kill Switch'

(Newser) – They're being called the "Uber Files." The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a nonprofit network of investigative reporters, scoured internal Uber texts, emails, invoices, and other documents to deliver what it called “an unprecedented look into the ways Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers' rights.'' The files reveal the extraordinary lengths the company undertook to establish itself in nearly 30 countries, per the AP. Some highlights:

Overview: As Uber aggressively pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws, used a “kill switch'' to thwart regulators and law enforcement, channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens, and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy, per the report.

In a written statement. Uber spokesperson Jill Hazelbaker acknowledged "mistakes'' in the past and said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, hired in 2017, had been "tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates. ... When we say Uber is a different company today, we mean it literally: 90% of current Uber employees joined after Dara became CEO.''