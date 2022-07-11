Money / Elon Musk Twitter Lawyers Up, and Musk Issues a Taunt Company hires heavyweight firm as Tesla CEO tweets a laughing meme By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2022 6:38 AM CDT Copied The Twitter app. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) View 1 more image (Newser) – The Twitter/Elon Musk soap opera appears to be headed toward a heavyweight battle in a Delaware court. Some new developments: Lawyering up: Bloomberg reports that Twitter hired "merger law heavyweight" Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and is expected to file suit this week. Twitter will try to force Musk to go ahead with his buyout of the company after Musk announced Friday he is walking away. (Or at least make him pay a $1 billion fee.) The case will be heard in Delaware Chancery Court, where at least one of the firm's attorneys previously served as chancellor of the court. A taunt: On Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme of himself laughing, with the following text, per Fox Business: "They said I couldn’t buy Twitter; Then they wouldn’t disclose bot info; Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court; Now they have to disclose bot info in court." He added another tweeted image of Chuck Norris playing chess captioned, "Chuckmate." Musk has maintained that Twitter has not fully disclosed how many spam accounts it has. Shares sink: Twitter shares were down another 7% in pre-market trading Monday morning, reports CNBC. The price might soon be $20 below Musk's buyout offer of $54.20 a share. (Read more Elon Musk stories.) View 1 more image