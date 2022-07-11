Politics / President Biden New Biden Poll Numbers Are Very, Very Bad 'New York Times' finds that only about a quarter of Democratic voters want him to run again By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2022 2:35 PM CDT Copied President Biden isn't too popular even among Democratic voters these days. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Newser) – The New York Times is out with a new political poll that has remarkably low numbers for President Biden—among his fellow Democrats. Don't run: Maybe the most striking stat is that only 26% of Democratic voters want him to run again in 2024. For those under 30, that percentage drops to a bottom-scraping 6%. Biden has said he plans to seek re-election. Sinking lower: His job-approval rating fell to 33% among all voters, with only 13% of them saying the nation is on the right track. His approval rating specifically among Democrats is 70%, which the story notes is "relatively low." Reaction: "Maybe the worst presidential poll I’ve ever seen," writes Allahpundit at Hot Air. And yet, this piece lays out why, for various reasons, Biden will likely face Donald Trump again in a presidential election. "Nothing would better reflect the nagging sense of national decline and civic paralysis that colors all of our politics nowadays than two widely disliked guys who are well past their prime wheezing their way to easy renominations in 2024. God help us." Analysis: At the Washington Post, Philip Bump sees a big-picture factor at at play. "Biden’s age and job performance are both salient in this discussion, but the new poll also reflects something else: the simmering power struggle within the party between its left and moderate factions." Generally speaking, those on the left are younger, but they are less concerned about Biden's age than the older moderates. For them, it's about policies, or the lack thereof. (Read more President Biden stories.)