Wimbledon's Russian Ban Leaves a Tangle

(Newser) – "Exclusion is fraught with issues," said a former International Olympic Committee executive. That's becoming clearer for Wimbledon. Under pressure from the UK government because of the war in Ukraine, this year's tournament barred players from Russia and Belarus. The WTA and ATP then decided to not award the usual ranking points for Wimbledon. Here's how all that's working out:

Photo op : "No one behind this decision wanted to glorify or see the sight of a Russian player raising the trophy so it could be used as propaganda by Vladimir Putin," Jon Wertheim writes in Sports Illustrated. But those photos were delivered to Russia's president when Elena Rybakina became the women's singles champion on Saturday. The 23-year-old was born in Russia, then switched to Kazakhstan for greater financial support in 2018. Her family still lives in Moscow.

: Rybakina repeatedly has credited the organization in her new home. "From my side I can only say that I'm representing Kazakhstan," she said, per the BBC. "I didn't choose where I was born." Points taken: Novak Djokovic won the men's singles title Sunday, then dropped four spots in the rankings, to seventh. That's because the rankings are based on the past 52 weeks, per the AP. So the points Djokovic and everybody else gained from last year's Wimbledon were erased, with nothing from this year's tournament to replace them. On the other hand, Emma Raducanu climbed a spot, to No. 10, though she lost in the second round of Wimbledon, per the Guardian. Ons Jabeur, who slipped from No. 2 to No. 5 although she reached the final, said the points loss is a bigger issue for lower-ranked players. Tatjana Maria would have reached a career-high ranking, somewhere in the top 40, after making the semifinals at Wimbledon. Instead, she's 98th.

The president of the All England Club said it considered the government's guidance in making the decisions, per the New York Times, "as we must as a high-profile event and leading British institution." The seriousness of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the widespread global condemnation, Ian Hewitt said, made this year's tournament a "very, very exceptional situation." (Read more Wimbledon stories.)