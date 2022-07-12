This Year's All-Star Game Features a Rare Pairing

(Newser) – When Major League Baseball plays its annual All-Star Game on July 19, the National League's starting roster will feature a rare thing: two brothers. Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs is the catcher, while younger brother William Contreras of the Atlanta Braves is the team's designated hitter, reports MLB.com. They'll be only the fifth set of brothers to start an All-Star Game together in its nine-decade history, reports the New York Times.

The most recent brothers to do so were Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992, and before that came Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, and Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and 1943. Other sets of brothers have played in an All-Star Game together, though not as starters. In that camp, the last to do so were Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003. "It was awesome," says Aaron, the current Yankees manager. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)