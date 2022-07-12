Somehow We All Missed This Wild Cameron Diaz Story

(Newser) – Before she made eyes at Jim Carrey in The Mask, Cameron Diaz may have had another job that no one (not even Diaz) was fully aware of. In one of those unexplained "why are we just finding out about this now?" items, a Second Life podcast Diaz appeared on in late 2020 has been unearthed, due to one particularly interesting tidbit she mentioned to interviewer Hillary Kerr. Per the Guardian, it started with Diaz discussing how shortly before she appeared in The Mask, when she was barely out of her teens, she was struggling to find work as a model in Paris.

And one gig did turn up for her, but "I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco—I swear to God," she said in the podcast. Diaz told Kerr that she was given a locked suitcase "that had my 'costumes' in it, quote, unquote" and then sent to Morocco with it. Once at the airport, however, when Diaz was asked to open her luggage, a "WTF?" lightbulb went off in her head. "What the f--- is in that suitcase?" she said she found herself thinking. "I'm like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it's the '90s, I'm wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down."

She added: "I'm like ... this is really unsafe." It's not clear what actually was in the suitcase, who gave it to her, or whom it was intended for, but Diaz claimed it wasn't hers and somehow got off the hook. "That was my only job I ever got in Paris," she noted to Kerr. Soon after, Diaz got the part in The Mask at age 21, beating out such competition as Anna Nicole Smith. After a couple of decades of moviemaking, Diaz married rocker Benji Madden in 2015, retired from acting a few years ago, and became a mom. (She's reportedly returning to her roots, however, after this actor convinced her to un-retire.)