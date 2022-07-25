Mounties Say Shooter Targeted Homeless People

(Newser) – A man suspected of shooting homeless people at multiple locations in the Vancouver area is now in custody, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police says. An emergency alert was issued after what the RCMP described as "multiple shooting scenes" in the city of Langley and one in nearby Langley Township, the CBC reports. Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow says all the victims were homeless, and the shootings were apparently targeted. Police haven't disclosed how many victims there were or what condition they are in, but a homicide investigation team has joined the police response.

One man who identifies as homeless told the Vancouver Sun that he saw an ambulance team trying to revive a man in downtown Langley. "It’s so sad. I hope they are able to identify who this man is and tell his family," said the man, who declined to give his name, fearing retaliation from the gunman. A police alert described the suspect as a white man wearing brown Carhartt overalls and a blue and green camo T-shirt. The RCMP says the suspect apparently acted alone.

The circumstances of the suspect's arrest are unclear, but it does not appear to have been peaceful. The AP reports that an unmarked police SUV at one of the shooting scenes had seven bullet holes in the windshield and one in the driver's window. A white car associated with the suspect also had multiple bullet holes. Jess Lee tells the Sun that she was on her way to work when her car was blocked by police vehicles in Langley and she witnessed officers with rifles running into the area. "There were at least 15 police cars gathered in one area," Lee says. "One [officer] for sure was kneeling on someone, holding them down."