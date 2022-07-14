4 Juveniles Surrender After Deadly Attack on Man, 73

(Newser) – Police in Philadelphia say a 14-year-old girl has surrendered to authorities in connection with a disturbing attack that killed a 73-year-old man last month. A 14-year-old boy turned himself in on Monday and both suspects have been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy, 6ABC reports. Police say James Lambert was beaten with a traffic cone in a June 24 attack that involved four males and three females, all juveniles. Lambert, who was knocked to the ground and suffered head injuries after he was chased by the group, died in the hospital the day after the attack.

Lambert was attacked as he walked down a north Philadelphia street around 3am. It's not clear what led to the attack, but surveillance footage showed the group of young people roaming the area for around 20 minutes afterward, reports the Washington Post. "I just don’t understand what’s going on in our city," Tania Stephens, Lambert's niece, told Fox 29. "He’s walked that path for 60, 70 years of his life, and for his life to be snuffed out like that, is just unbelievable."

Police released footage of the attack Friday and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction. Police say four juveniles have now turned themselves in, incuding a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl who were released without charge. Donte Mills, the 13-year-old's attorney, tells Fox 29 that the girl tried to stop the attack and called 911 afterward. "We shouldn't lump everybody together and say these were all bad kids or these were all children who took it too far," Mills says. (Read more Philadelphia stories.)