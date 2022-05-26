(Newser) – Kevin Spacey is facing yet more allegations of sexual abuse. On Thursday, British prosecutors charged him with assaulting three men between 2005 and 2013, reports CNN. At the time, Spacey ran the Old Vic Theatre in London, per the AP. One of the four counts accuses Spacey of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," notes the Guardian. The 62-year-old Spacey has been fighting legal battles since 2017, when the first of his accusers—actor Anthony Rapp—came forward, notes Variety. It's not clear where Spacey is living these days.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," says Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service's special crime division. The charges follow a review of evidence by London's Metropolitan Police, who questioned Spacey in 2019 about claims raised by several men. The Hollywood career of the Oscar winner has tanked amid the scandal, though he did land a role in a movie last year. (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)