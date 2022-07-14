Trump: My Mind Is Made Up About 2024

(Newser) – So will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? Two stories out Thursday suggest it's a very safe bet that he will. The one getting the most attention is in New York, in which Trump talks to Olivia Nuzzi about the contest.

Initially, Trump couches his words, saying, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win.” But when Nuzzi presses him on what would tilt him in favor of running, he responds, “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision." Elaborating: Nuzzi writes that Trump then "couldn't help himself" on revealing more. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” When Nuzzi says, "midterms," he repeats it after her. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision."