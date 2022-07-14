Trump: My Mind Is Made Up About 2024

(Newser)
So will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? Two stories out Thursday suggest it's a very safe bet that he will. The one getting the most attention is in New York, in which Trump talks to Olivia Nuzzi about the contest.
- Decided: Initially, Trump couches his words, saying, “I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win.” But when Nuzzi presses him on what would tilt him in favor of running, he responds, “Well, in my own mind, I’ve already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore. In my own mind, I’ve already made that decision."
- Elaborating: Nuzzi writes that Trump then "couldn't help himself" on revealing more. “I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” he said. “You understand what that means?” When Nuzzi says, "midterms," he repeats it after her. “Do I go before or after? That will be my big decision."
- Looks like 'before': The second story is from the Washington Post, which reports that Trump has all but decided to enter the race before the November midterms. Two anonymous advisers say he's now leaning toward a September announcement, with one putting the odds at 70-30.
- Shift in thinking: Previously, Trump advisers urged him to hold off until after November, arguing that he might hurt GOP candidates or be blamed if they perform under expectations, per the Post. But now the thinking is that because Democrats are using him as a foil anyway, what's to lose? Plus, he could drive GOP voters to the polls. “You might as well get the benefit if you’re going to take the lashes too,” says Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio. “If you want to energize the base and get the base out, no one does it better than Trump.”
- Going early: “I just think that there are certain assets to before (the midterms),” Trump himself tells Nuzzi. “I think a lot of people would not even run if I did that because, if you look at the polls, they don’t even register. Most of these people. And I think that you would actually have a backlash against them if they ran. People want me to run.”
- Favorite: Despite the Jan. 6 hearings and legal troubles related to his business empire, Trump remains the overwhelming favorite among GOP candidates. RealClearPolitics has him up more than 30 points against his nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
